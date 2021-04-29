Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.95. The company’s stock price has collected 10.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/26/21 that BrainStorm Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BCLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCLI is at 0.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.50. BCLI currently public float of 29.22M and currently shorts hold a 12.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCLI was 1.03M shares.

BCLI’s Market Performance

BCLI stocks went up by 10.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.42% and a quarterly performance of -38.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.40% for BCLI stocks with a simple moving average of -58.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to BCLI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

BCLI Trading at -10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI rose by +10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCLI starting from Setboun David, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Jul 16. After this action, Setboun David now owns 55,000 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., valued at $64,740 using the latest closing price.

ACC International Holdings Ltd, the Member of 10% owner group of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,823 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that ACC International Holdings Ltd is holding 67,053 shares at $105,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

The total capital return value is set at -193.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -220.10. Equity return is now at value -158.50, with -105.00 for asset returns.

Based on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.91. Total debt to assets is 14.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.