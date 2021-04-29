MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) went up by 3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.70. The company’s stock price has collected 6.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MGI

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ :MGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGI is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for MoneyGram International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.13, which is -$0.69 below the current price. MGI currently public float of 68.09M and currently shorts hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGI was 3.04M shares.

MGI’s Market Performance

MGI stocks went up by 6.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.99% and a quarterly performance of 10.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 355.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for MoneyGram International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.59% for MGI stocks with a simple moving average of 35.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $9.50 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGI reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for MGI stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MGI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

MGI Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +26.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI rose by +6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.00. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw 37.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.42 for the present operating margin

+41.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyGram International Inc. stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.35. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 120.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.