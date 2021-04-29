Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.33. The company’s stock price has collected 3.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/13/21 that Varonis Announces Support for Microsoft’s Government Community Cloud

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Varonis Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.11, which is $16.83 above the current price. VRNS currently public float of 33.47M and currently shorts hold a 15.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNS was 1.55M shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stocks went up by 3.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.31% and a quarterly performance of -5.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Varonis Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.39% for VRNS stocks with a simple moving average of 16.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $65 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNS, setting the target price at $253 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

VRNS Trading at -2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.44. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Segev Ofer, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $53.75 back on Apr 12. After this action, Segev Ofer now owns 72,309 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $80,632 using the latest closing price.

Faitelson Yakov, the CEO, President, Chairman of Varonis Systems Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $53.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Faitelson Yakov is holding 579,780 shares at $4,038,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.79 for the present operating margin

+84.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -32.12. The total capital return value is set at -30.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.32. Equity return is now at value -112.10, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 290.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.37. Total debt to assets is 49.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 290.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.