Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lannett Company Inc. (LCI)

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) went up by 3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s stock price has collected -2.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Lannett To Report Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call On Wednesday, May 5

Is It Worth Investing in Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE :LCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LCI is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lannett Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.38, which is $1.62 above the current price. LCI currently public float of 32.60M and currently shorts hold a 26.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCI was 622.73K shares.

LCI’s Market Performance

LCI stocks went down by -2.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.50% and a quarterly performance of -50.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.23% for Lannett Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.04% for LCI stocks with a simple moving average of -23.48% for the last 200 days.

LCI Trading at -17.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCI fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.04. In addition, Lannett Company Inc. saw -26.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCI starting from Taveira Paul, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $6.58 back on Feb 19. After this action, Taveira Paul now owns 60,401 shares of Lannett Company Inc., valued at $197,400 using the latest closing price.

Drabik David A, the Director of Lannett Company Inc., sale 33,445 shares at $6.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Drabik David A is holding 51,513 shares at $203,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.22 for the present operating margin

+30.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lannett Company Inc. stands at -6.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.51. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lannett Company Inc. (LCI), the company’s capital structure generated 228.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.56. Total debt to assets is 60.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.