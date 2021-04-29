Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went down by -9.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.47. The company’s stock price has collected 0.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/21/21 that Yatsen Filed 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Yatsen Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.10, which is $9.2 above the current price. YSG currently public float of 428.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 3.10M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went up by 0.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.75% and a quarterly performance of -42.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.25% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.73% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -33.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YSG reach a price target of $18.60. The rating they have provided for YSG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

YSG Trading at -24.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +0.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -35.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.26 for the present operating margin

+64.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -51.36. The total capital return value is set at -58.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.15.

Based on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.15. Total debt to assets is 6.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.27.