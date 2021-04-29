Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)?

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) went down by -9.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $216.15. The company’s stock price has collected -10.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/27/21 that F5 Delivers Second Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Revenue Growth with 19% GAAP and 18% Non-GAAP Product Revenue Growth

Is It Worth Investing in F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIV) Right Now?

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFIV is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for F5 Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $219.56, which is $32.77 above the current price. FFIV currently public float of 61.41M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIV was 650.08K shares.

FFIV’s Market Performance

FFIV stocks went down by -10.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.58% and a quarterly performance of -7.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for F5 Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.94% for FFIV stocks with a simple moving average of 12.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FFIV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $207 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIV reach a price target of $245, previously predicting the price at $235. The rating they have provided for FFIV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FFIV, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

FFIV Trading at -7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.60. In addition, F5 Networks Inc. saw 6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from Pelzer Francis J., who sale 600 shares at the price of $211.28 back on Apr 15. After this action, Pelzer Francis J. now owns 11,489 shares of F5 Networks Inc., valued at $126,768 using the latest closing price.

Locoh-Donou Francois, the President, CEO & Director of F5 Networks Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $211.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that Locoh-Donou Francois is holding 70,786 shares at $274,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.67 for the present operating margin

+80.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Networks Inc. stands at +13.08. The total capital return value is set at 17.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.08. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 16.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.