Is Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) a Keeper?

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.50. The company’s stock price has collected 3.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/26/21 that Overstock Closes Transaction with Pelion Venture Partners to Oversee Medici Ventures’ Blockchain Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ :OSTK) Right Now?

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSTK is at 4.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Overstock.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $107.40, which is $36.59 above the current price. OSTK currently public float of 42.34M and currently shorts hold a 8.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSTK was 2.26M shares.

OSTK’s Market Performance

OSTK stocks went up by 3.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.90% and a quarterly performance of -18.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 490.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Overstock.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.78% for OSTK stocks with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSTK stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for OSTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSTK in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $95 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSTK reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for OSTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to OSTK, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

OSTK Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.86. In addition, Overstock.com Inc. saw 47.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from Weight Joel, who sale 800 shares at the price of $70.81 back on Apr 12. After this action, Weight Joel now owns 1,858 shares of Overstock.com Inc., valued at $56,648 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen David J., the President of Overstock.com Inc., sale 5,400 shares at $74.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Nielsen David J. is holding 14,991 shares at $399,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc. stands at +2.05. The total capital return value is set at 14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.27. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 19.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.00. Total debt to assets is 8.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 87.98 and the total asset turnover is 4.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.