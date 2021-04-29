Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 15.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.18. The company’s stock price has collected 24.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/27/21 that VistaGen Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Joanne Curley, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VTGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTGN is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00. VTGN currently public float of 109.42M and currently shorts hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTGN was 2.98M shares.

VTGN’s Market Performance

VTGN stocks went up by 24.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.61% and a quarterly performance of 15.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 436.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.96% for VTGN stocks with a simple moving average of 81.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VTGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to VTGN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

VTGN Trading at 10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +14.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN rose by +24.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +331.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. saw 25.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from SAXE JON S, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Aug 21. After this action, SAXE JON S now owns 50,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

The total capital return value is set at -725.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -819.37. Equity return is now at value -75.50, with -46.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.