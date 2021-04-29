Here’s Our Rant About Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) went up by 3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $205.49. The company’s stock price has collected 6.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Avery Dennison Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE :AVY) Right Now?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVY is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $194.27, which is -$14.81 below the current price. AVY currently public float of 82.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVY was 563.13K shares.

AVY’s Market Performance

AVY stocks went up by 6.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.85% and a quarterly performance of 42.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Avery Dennison Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.28% for AVY stocks with a simple moving average of 41.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVY

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVY reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for AVY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AVY, setting the target price at $181 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

AVY Trading at 14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +14.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVY rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.55. In addition, Avery Dennison Corporation saw 36.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVY starting from Anderson Anthony, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $181.64 back on Mar 15. After this action, Anderson Anthony now owns 1,932 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation, valued at $199,799 using the latest closing price.

Colisto Nicholas, the VP & Chief Information Officer of Avery Dennison Corporation, sale 200 shares at $180.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Colisto Nicholas is holding 3,666 shares at $36,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.55 for the present operating margin

+27.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avery Dennison Corporation stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 24.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 42.70, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), the company’s capital structure generated 153.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 37.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.