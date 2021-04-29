Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 8.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.30. The company’s stock price has collected 7.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/19/21 that Golden Minerals on Track with 1st Quarter 2021 Gold-Silver Production

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Minerals Company (AMEX :AUMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUMN is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Golden Minerals Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.02, which is $0.27 above the current price. AUMN currently public float of 112.77M and currently shorts hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUMN was 2.35M shares.

AUMN’s Market Performance

AUMN stocks went up by 7.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.56% and a quarterly performance of 19.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 238.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Golden Minerals Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.17% for AUMN stocks with a simple moving average of 27.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUMN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AUMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUMN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.40 based on the research report published on July 17th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUMN reach a price target of $1.15, previously predicting the price at $1.30. The rating they have provided for AUMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2014.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AUMN, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

AUMN Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +22.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN rose by +7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7001. In addition, Golden Minerals Company saw -1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUMN starting from SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND, who sale 1,868,378 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Feb 22. After this action, SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND now owns 0 shares of Golden Minerals Company, valued at $1,563,459 using the latest closing price.

SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND, the 10% Owner of Golden Minerals Company, sale 195,551 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND is holding 1,868,378 shares at $162,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.24 for the present operating margin

-44.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Minerals Company stands at -161.19. The total capital return value is set at -97.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.67. Equity return is now at value -117.70, with -64.30 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.53. Total debt to assets is 2.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.