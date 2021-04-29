GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Just Got Our Attention

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) went up by 5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.42. The company’s stock price has collected 12.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that GasLog Partners LP Announces Date for First-Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE :GLOP) Right Now?

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLOP is at 2.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for GasLog Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.75, which is $0.89 above the current price. GLOP currently public float of 37.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLOP was 714.12K shares.

GLOP’s Market Performance

GLOP stocks went up by 12.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.84% and a quarterly performance of -11.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for GasLog Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.49% for GLOP stocks with a simple moving average of -12.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GLOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLOP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLOP reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GLOP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 30th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to GLOP, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

GLOP Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOP rose by +12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, GasLog Partners LP saw 6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.88 for the present operating margin

+49.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for GasLog Partners LP stands at +17.04. The total capital return value is set at 6.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.62. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), the company’s capital structure generated 134.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.42. Total debt to assets is 55.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.