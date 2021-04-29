Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)?

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) went down by -11.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.56. The company’s stock price has collected 0.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :AZPN) Right Now?

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZPN is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Aspen Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $152.14, which is $28.33 above the current price. AZPN currently public float of 67.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZPN was 367.55K shares.

AZPN’s Market Performance

AZPN stocks went up by 0.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.00% and a quarterly performance of 10.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Aspen Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.93% for AZPN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZPN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AZPN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AZPN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $165 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZPN reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for AZPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

AZPN Trading at -10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZPN fell by -9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.13. In addition, Aspen Technology Inc. saw 17.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZPN starting from Hague John, who sale 550 shares at the price of $151.36 back on Apr 15. After this action, Hague John now owns 19,177 shares of Aspen Technology Inc., valued at $83,248 using the latest closing price.

Hague John, the EVP, Operations of Aspen Technology Inc., sale 552 shares at $153.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Hague John is holding 19,727 shares at $84,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.00 for the present operating margin

+89.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Technology Inc. stands at +38.36. The total capital return value is set at 33.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.76. Equity return is now at value 61.00, with 25.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.06. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.