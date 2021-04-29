ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) went up by 16.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that ClearSign Technologies Corporation Receives Certification for Firetube Boiler Burner in China

Is It Worth Investing in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :CLIR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLIR is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ClearSign Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. CLIR currently public float of 21.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLIR was 234.98K shares.

CLIR’s Market Performance

CLIR stocks went up by 16.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.24% and a quarterly performance of 26.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 445.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.87% for ClearSign Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.92% for CLIR stocks with a simple moving average of 53.63% for the last 200 days.

CLIR Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIR rose by +16.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, ClearSign Technologies Corporation saw 70.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLIR starting from Meline Susanne, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Aug 24. After this action, Meline Susanne now owns 54,249 shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Pate Bruce Alan, the Director of ClearSign Technologies Corporation, purchase 35,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Pate Bruce Alan is holding 105,000 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIR

The total capital return value is set at -69.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.96. Equity return is now at value -79.90, with -65.90 for asset returns.

Based on ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.55. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.69.