Can Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Remain Competitive?

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.50. The company’s stock price has collected -3.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 9 hours ago that Sony reports highest-ever earnings from game division, eyes broader entertainment empire

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation (NYSE :SONY) Right Now?

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SONY is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Sony Group Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $132.65, which is $44.98 above the current price. SONY currently public float of 1.02B and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONY was 956.63K shares.

SONY’s Market Performance

SONY stocks went down by -3.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.98% and a quarterly performance of 7.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.40% for Sony Group Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.64% for SONY stocks with a simple moving average of 13.15% for the last 200 days.

SONY Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.58. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.35 for the present operating margin

+34.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +7.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 44.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.94. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.