A Lesson to Learn: Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) went up by 6.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.48. Press Release reported on 04/26/21 that Zymergen Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ :ZY) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of ZY was 2.01M shares.

ZY’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.97% for ZY stocks with a simple moving average of 16.97% for the last 200 days.

ZY Trading at 16.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.35% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZY rose by +28.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Zymergen Inc. saw 28.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1862.06 for the present operating margin

-679.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zymergen Inc. stands at -1973.76.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.