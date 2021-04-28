Why Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) went up by 2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock price has collected 14.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that Green Plains to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on May 3, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ :GPRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPRE is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Green Plains Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.14, which is $8.67 above the current price. GPRE currently public float of 33.69M and currently shorts hold a 25.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPRE was 1.20M shares.

GPRE’s Market Performance

GPRE stocks went up by 14.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.44% and a quarterly performance of 40.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 441.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Green Plains Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.15% for GPRE stocks with a simple moving average of 48.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $39 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRE reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for GPRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GPRE, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

GPRE Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE rose by +14.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.49. In addition, Green Plains Inc. saw 105.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Anderson James D, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Sep 23. After this action, Anderson James D now owns 107,572 shares of Green Plains Inc., valued at $29,300 using the latest closing price.

Anderson James D, the Director of Green Plains Inc., purchase 415 shares at $14.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Anderson James D is holding 105,572 shares at $6,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.42 for the present operating margin

-1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Inc. stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at -7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.78. Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), the company’s capital structure generated 91.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.73. Total debt to assets is 37.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.