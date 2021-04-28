Why Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.36. The company’s stock price has collected -1.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted Continuing Operations EPS $0.67; Adjusted Diluted Continuing Operations EPS $0.81, -18%; EPS Includes Estimated Unfavorable $0.10 (-10pp) Per Share Impact From Texas Freeze

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE :ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECL is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Ecolab Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $225.20, which is $5.16 above the current price. ECL currently public float of 284.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECL was 980.89K shares.

ECL’s Market Performance

ECL stocks went down by -1.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.38% and a quarterly performance of 4.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.60% for Ecolab Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.49% for ECL stocks with a simple moving average of 4.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $250 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECL reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for ECL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ECL, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

ECL Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.67. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Kirkland Scott D, who sale 39 shares at the price of $215.38 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kirkland Scott D now owns 3,322 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $8,400 using the latest closing price.

McCormick Michael C., the EVP, GC & SECRETARY of Ecolab Inc., sale 5,173 shares at $214.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that McCormick Michael C. is holding 53,711 shares at $1,110,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.50 for the present operating margin

+41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 11.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 115.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.56. Total debt to assets is 39.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.