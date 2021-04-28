Wall Street Pummels Unitil Corporation (UTL) After Recent Earnings Report

Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) went up by 11.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.16. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Genpact Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Unitil & Genworth Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Unitil Corporation (NYSE :UTL) Right Now?

Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UTL is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Unitil Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.67, which is -$4.26 below the current price. UTL currently public float of 14.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTL was 55.91K shares.

UTL’s Market Performance

UTL stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.23% and a quarterly performance of 27.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Unitil Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.63% for UTL stocks with a simple moving average of 32.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTL

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTL reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for UTL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 06th, 2020.

UTL Trading at 20.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +24.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTL rose by +12.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.36. In addition, Unitil Corporation saw 12.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTL starting from BLACK TODD R, who sale 6,309 shares at the price of $46.16 back on Mar 23. After this action, BLACK TODD R now owns 22,776 shares of Unitil Corporation, valued at $291,202 using the latest closing price.

Hevert Robert B, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of Unitil Corporation, purchase 200 shares at $43.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Hevert Robert B is holding 3,350 shares at $8,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+22.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unitil Corporation stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Unitil Corporation (UTL), the company’s capital structure generated 152.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.33. Total debt to assets is 38.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.