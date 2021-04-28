New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.78. The company’s stock price has collected 4.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that New York Mortgage Trust Announces Completion of Private Placement of $100 Million of Senior Notes Due 2026

Is It Worth Investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ :NYMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYMT is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.61, which is $0.04 above the current price. NYMT currently public float of 374.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYMT was 3.47M shares.

NYMT’s Market Performance

NYMT stocks went up by 4.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.78% and a quarterly performance of 15.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.56% for NYMT stocks with a simple moving average of 34.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYMT reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for NYMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

NYMT Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. saw 23.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.11 for the present operating margin

+91.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -194.97. The total capital return value is set at -0.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.36. Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.10. Total debt to assets is 47.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.