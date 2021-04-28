Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) went up by 2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.00. The company’s stock price has collected 29.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Intellia Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 24th American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NTLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTLA is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.31, which is -$8.61 below the current price. NTLA currently public float of 52.88M and currently shorts hold a 16.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTLA was 1.49M shares.

NTLA’s Market Performance

NTLA stocks went up by 29.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.50% and a quarterly performance of 35.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 481.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.82% for Intellia Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.03% for NTLA stocks with a simple moving average of 96.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $80 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTLA reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for NTLA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2020.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to NTLA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

NTLA Trading at 29.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +33.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA rose by +29.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +265.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.86. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. saw 60.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS, who sale 800 shares at the price of $84.98 back on Apr 05. After this action, FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS now owns 1,112,576 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $67,984 using the latest closing price.

DORSA CAROLINE, the Director of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $82.19 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that DORSA CAROLINE is holding 5,410 shares at $616,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-235.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -231.46. The total capital return value is set at -31.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.84. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -27.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.94. Total debt to assets is 5.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.59.