Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CVR Partners LP (UAN)

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.21. The company’s stock price has collected 38.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/20/21 that CVR Partners to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Partners LP (NYSE :UAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAN is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CVR Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50. UAN currently public float of 7.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAN was 59.80K shares.

UAN’s Market Performance

UAN stocks went up by 38.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.23% and a quarterly performance of 289.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 566.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.53% for CVR Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.60% for UAN stocks with a simple moving average of 255.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UAN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on January 16th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to UAN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

UAN Trading at 70.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +59.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +176.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAN rose by +38.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +619.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.47. In addition, CVR Partners LP saw 267.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAN starting from PYTOSH MARK A, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Nov 05. After this action, PYTOSH MARK A now owns 205,932 shares of CVR Partners LP, valued at $64,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.91 for the present operating margin

+7.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Partners LP stands at -28.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.75. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Partners LP (UAN), the company’s capital structure generated 205.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.24. Total debt to assets is 62.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.