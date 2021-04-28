Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Smart Share Global Limited (EM)

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) went up by 4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that Sky9 Capital portfolio company TuSimple is first autonomous trucking firm to IPO, listing on Nasdaq at $8.49 billion market capitalization

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ :EM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Smart Share Global Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.90. EM currently public float of 8.82M. Today, the average trading volume of EM was 1.16M shares.

EM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.37% for EM stocks with a simple moving average of 2.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.90 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

EM Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.30% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EM fell by -0.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Smart Share Global Limited saw -0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.