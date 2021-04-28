Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) went down by -12.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.90. The company’s stock price has collected -10.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/26/21 that PQ Group Holdings Announces Secondary Offering of 12,500,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PQG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PQG is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for PQ Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.25, which is $2.6 above the current price. PQG currently public float of 39.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PQG was 151.15K shares.

PQG’s Market Performance

PQG stocks went down by -10.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.50% and a quarterly performance of -0.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for PQ Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.54% for PQG stocks with a simple moving average of 12.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PQG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PQG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PQG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PQG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $19 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PQG reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PQG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PQG, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

PQG Trading at -12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PQG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PQG fell by -10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.55. In addition, PQ Group Holdings Inc. saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PQG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+22.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for PQ Group Holdings Inc. stands at -15.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.48. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG), the company’s capital structure generated 113.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.14. Total debt to assets is 45.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.