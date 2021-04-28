Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/02/21 that Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing April 5, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE :APGB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

APGB currently public float of 10.00M. Today, the average trading volume of APGB was 132.67K shares.

APGB’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.26% for APGB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.26% for the last 200 days.

APGB Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGB rose by +0.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II saw -0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.