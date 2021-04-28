Here’s Our Rant About National Research Corporation (NRC)

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) went down by -0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.62. The company’s stock price has collected 4.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/09/21 that National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ :NRC) Right Now?

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRC is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for National Research Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.00. NRC currently public float of 13.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRC was 34.23K shares.

NRC’s Market Performance

NRC stocks went up by 4.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.57% and a quarterly performance of 2.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for National Research Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.82% for NRC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.79% for the last 200 days.

NRC Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRC rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.64. In addition, National Research Corporation saw 15.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRC starting from K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10, who sale 4,751,522 shares at the price of $51.00 back on Mar 11. After this action, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 now owns 0 shares of National Research Corporation, valued at $242,327,622 using the latest closing price.

Amandla MK Trust, the 10% Owner of National Research Corporation, sale 740 shares at $54.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Amandla MK Trust is holding 6,363,278 shares at $40,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.67 for the present operating margin

+57.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Research Corporation stands at +27.91. The total capital return value is set at 50.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.42. Equity return is now at value 73.00, with 30.20 for asset returns.

Based on National Research Corporation (NRC), the company’s capital structure generated 51.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.07. Total debt to assets is 24.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.