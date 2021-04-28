Here’s Our Rant About Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s stock price has collected 22.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that Diversey Announces date of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :DSEY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Diversey Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.73. DSEY currently public float of 37.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSEY was 1.86M shares.

DSEY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Diversey Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.47% for DSEY stocks with a simple moving average of 17.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSEY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DSEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSEY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSEY reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for DSEY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to DSEY, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

DSEY Trading at 17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +17.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSEY rose by +22.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, Diversey Holdings Ltd. saw 16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.