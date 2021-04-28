Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy TFI International Inc. (TFII)?

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) went up by 3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.46. The company’s stock price has collected 6.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that TFI International Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in TFI International Inc. (NYSE :TFII) Right Now?

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for TFI International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.65. TFII currently public float of 88.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFII was 262.48K shares.

TFII’s Market Performance

TFII stocks went up by 6.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.24% and a quarterly performance of 15.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 198.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for TFI International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.18% for TFII stocks with a simple moving average of 49.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFII

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TFII, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

TFII Trading at 12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +14.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFII rose by +8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.96. In addition, TFI International Inc. saw 56.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TFII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+14.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for TFI International Inc. stands at +7.29. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.22.

Based on TFI International Inc. (TFII), the company’s capital structure generated 68.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.70. Total debt to assets is 31.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.