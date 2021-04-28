Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)?

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.45. The company’s stock price has collected 5.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Tenable Completes Acquisition of Alsid and Launches Tenable.ad to Secure Active Directory Environments

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TENB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.79, which is $18.45 above the current price. TENB currently public float of 88.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TENB was 1.22M shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB stocks went up by 5.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.32% and a quarterly performance of -14.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Tenable Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.14% for TENB stocks with a simple moving average of 4.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $54 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to TENB, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

TENB Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.19. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw -20.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $39.93 back on Apr 14. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 493,447 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $898,463 using the latest closing price.

Yoran Amit, the President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 37,500 shares at $39.93 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Yoran Amit is holding 253,073 shares at $1,497,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.20 for the present operating margin

+82.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -9.71. The total capital return value is set at -20.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.79. Equity return is now at value -34.60, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 38.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.91. Total debt to assets is 8.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.