Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.73. The company’s stock price has collected 0.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/21/21 that Cognizant Recognized for Intelligent Process Automation Solutions and Leadership by Everest Group

Is It Worth Investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ :CTSH) Right Now?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTSH is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.58, which is $4.56 above the current price. CTSH currently public float of 529.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTSH was 3.19M shares.

CTSH’s Market Performance

CTSH stocks went up by 0.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.88% and a quarterly performance of 0.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.52% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.52% for CTSH stocks with a simple moving average of 8.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $80 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CTSH, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

CTSH Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.62. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw -2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Frank Malcolm, who sale 471 shares at the price of $78.45 back on Mar 16. After this action, Frank Malcolm now owns 44,065 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $36,952 using the latest closing price.

Telesmanic Robert, the SVP, Controller & CAO of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sale 228 shares at $74.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Telesmanic Robert is holding 10,541 shares at $17,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.97 for the present operating margin

+32.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +8.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.21. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 16.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.11. Total debt to assets is 10.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.