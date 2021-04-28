Can Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Remain Competitive?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.60. The company’s stock price has collected 0.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/21 that Philip Morris Stock Is Rising on Earnings, as Altria Falls

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE :PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PM is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Philip Morris International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.32, which is $8.41 above the current price. PM currently public float of 1.55B and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PM was 4.83M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

PM stocks went up by 0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.34% and a quarterly performance of 15.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.53% for Philip Morris International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.63% for PM stocks with a simple moving average of 16.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $105 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PM reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for PM stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

PM Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.38. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw 14.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Kennedy Stacey, who sale 10,570 shares at the price of $94.28 back on Apr 21. After this action, Kennedy Stacey now owns 30,239 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $996,497 using the latest closing price.

Bendotti Charles, the Global Head of People&Culture of Philip Morris International Inc., sale 19,069 shares at $87.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Bendotti Charles is holding 29,656 shares at $1,659,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.04 for the present operating margin

+66.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at +28.00. The total capital return value is set at 55.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.59. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with 19.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.