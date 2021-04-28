Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Just Got Our Attention

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) went up by 10.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that FDA grants priority review for Nefecon, for patients with IgA nephropathy

Is It Worth Investing in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ :CALT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.86, which is $17.92 above the current price. CALT currently public float of 15.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CALT was 39.49K shares.

CALT’s Market Performance

CALT stocks went up by 10.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.84% and a quarterly performance of -7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.83% for CALT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CALT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CALT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $52 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALT reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CALT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CALT, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

CALT Trading at 11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALT rose by +18.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.56. In addition, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) saw -14.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CALT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43732.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stands at -49598.86.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.82.