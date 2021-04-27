Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) went up by 9.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.88. The company’s stock price has collected 24.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that Scientific Games to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, May 10, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ :SGMS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGMS is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Scientific Games Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.44, which is -$4.74 below the current price. SGMS currently public float of 89.25M and currently shorts hold a 8.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGMS was 703.07K shares.

SGMS’s Market Performance

SGMS stocks went up by 24.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.44% and a quarterly performance of 25.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 429.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for Scientific Games Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.35% for SGMS stocks with a simple moving average of 55.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SGMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGMS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $46 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMS reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for SGMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to SGMS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

SGMS Trading at 22.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +38.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMS rose by +24.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +229.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.67. In addition, Scientific Games Corporation saw 32.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMS starting from PERELMAN RONALD O, who sale 1,964,285 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Oct 12. After this action, PERELMAN RONALD O now owns 8,871,313 shares of Scientific Games Corporation, valued at $54,999,980 using the latest closing price.

PERELMAN RONALD O, the Former Executive Chairman of Scientific Games Corporation, sale 2,499,999 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that PERELMAN RONALD O is holding 10,835,598 shares at $69,999,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+38.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scientific Games Corporation stands at -20.89. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.60. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with -7.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.