Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | uniQure N.V. (QURE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) went up by 8.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.45. The company’s stock price has collected 5.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Press Release: uniQure Announces FDA Removes Clinical Hold on Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Program

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ :QURE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QURE is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for uniQure N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.44. QURE currently public float of 39.88M and currently shorts hold a 9.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QURE was 475.77K shares.

QURE’s Market Performance

QURE stocks went up by 5.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.46% and a quarterly performance of -12.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for uniQure N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.09% for QURE stocks with a simple moving average of -10.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $78 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QURE reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for QURE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to QURE, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

QURE Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.86. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Kuta Alexander Edward III, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $35.06 back on Apr 15. After this action, Kuta Alexander Edward III now owns 68,871 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $210,360 using the latest closing price.

Kapusta Matthew C, the CEO, CFO, Managing Director of uniQure N.V., sale 5,350 shares at $35.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Kapusta Matthew C is holding 266,177 shares at $188,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-334.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V. stands at -333.27. The total capital return value is set at -35.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.71. Equity return is now at value -48.40, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V. (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 29.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.68. Total debt to assets is 21.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.47.