Puxin Limited (NEW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) went up by 8.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.39. The company’s stock price has collected 8.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Puxin Announces US$20 Million Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Puxin Limited (NYSE :NEW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Puxin Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.41. NEW currently public float of 86.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEW was 530.13K shares.

NEW’s Market Performance

NEW stocks went up by 8.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.83% and a quarterly performance of -38.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.51% for Puxin Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.46% for NEW stocks with a simple moving average of -45.76% for the last 200 days.

NEW Trading at -25.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEW rose by +8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Puxin Limited saw -29.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.94 for the present operating margin

+46.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puxin Limited stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Puxin Limited (NEW), the company’s capital structure generated 478.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.71. Total debt to assets is 44.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.