Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP)

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) went up by 12.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.59. The company’s stock price has collected 7.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/14/21 that Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2021 Passenger Traffic

Is It Worth Investing in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE :CAAP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Corporacion America Airports S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.30, which is -$0.57 below the current price. CAAP currently public float of 28.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAAP was 218.02K shares.

CAAP’s Market Performance

CAAP stocks went up by 7.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.87% and a quarterly performance of 39.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 141.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Corporacion America Airports S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.87% for CAAP stocks with a simple moving average of 73.45% for the last 200 days.

CAAP Trading at 24.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares surge +11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAAP rose by +11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Corporacion America Airports S.A. saw 30.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.37 for the present operating margin

-8.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corporacion America Airports S.A. stands at -41.66. The total capital return value is set at -6.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.75. Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP), the company’s capital structure generated 277.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.52. Total debt to assets is 39.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.