Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)?

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.74. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/23/21 that Stephanie Plaines Joins Nielsen Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE :NLSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLSN is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Nielsen Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.92, which is $1.31 above the current price. NLSN currently public float of 354.46M and currently shorts hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLSN was 3.95M shares.

NLSN’s Market Performance

NLSN stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.12% and a quarterly performance of 18.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Nielsen Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.42% for NLSN stocks with a simple moving average of 35.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLSN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NLSN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLSN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $31 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLSN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for NLSN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to NLSN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

NLSN Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLSN rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.33. In addition, Nielsen Holdings plc saw 21.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLSN starting from De Luca Guerrino, who purchase 3,971 shares at the price of $25.26 back on Mar 08. After this action, De Luca Guerrino now owns 32,080 shares of Nielsen Holdings plc, valued at $100,311 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.62 for the present operating margin

+42.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nielsen Holdings plc stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.06. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), the company’s capital structure generated 430.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.16. Total debt to assets is 62.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 408.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.