Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)?

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) went up by 24.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s stock price has collected 35.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that Clevertouch Technologies by Boxlight Designs Digital-First Office Environment

Is It Worth Investing in Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ :BOXL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOXL is at 3.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Boxlight Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75. BOXL currently public float of 40.98M and currently shorts hold a 9.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOXL was 4.94M shares.

BOXL’s Market Performance

BOXL stocks went up by 35.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.42% and a quarterly performance of 24.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 285.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.79% for Boxlight Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.15% for BOXL stocks with a simple moving average of 25.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOXL

National Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BOXL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

BOXL Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.97%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOXL rose by +35.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Boxlight Corporation saw 67.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOXL starting from Nance Henry, who purchase 569 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Dec 09. After this action, Nance Henry now owns 122,741 shares of Boxlight Corporation, valued at $950 using the latest closing price.

Starkey Mark, the PRESIDENT of Boxlight Corporation, purchase 30,000 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Starkey Mark is holding 80,000 shares at $50,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.46 for the present operating margin

+13.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boxlight Corporation stands at -29.43. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.47. Equity return is now at value -66.70, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.15. Total debt to assets is 17.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.