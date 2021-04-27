Is Roblox Corporation (RBLX) a Keeper?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) went up by 4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.41. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/20/21 that Roblox to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Roblox Corporation (NYSE :RBLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Roblox Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.00, which is $2.1 above the current price. RBLX currently public float of 199.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBLX was 12.64M shares.

RBLX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Roblox Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.66% for RBLX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBLX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RBLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RBLX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $78 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBLX reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for RBLX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RBLX, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

RBLX Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBLX rose by +4.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.76. In addition, Roblox Corporation saw 7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBLX starting from Reinstra Mark, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $70.60 back on Mar 15. After this action, Reinstra Mark now owns 58,736 shares of Roblox Corporation, valued at $2,823,816 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.81 for the present operating margin

+9.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roblox Corporation stands at -27.41. The total capital return value is set at -285.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -355.89.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.