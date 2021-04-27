Is a Correction Looming Ahead for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.54. The company’s stock price has collected 4.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/23/21 that New home sales surge past expectations as builders race to meet demand

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE :DHI) Right Now?

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DHI is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.00, which is $1.3 above the current price. DHI currently public float of 335.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DHI was 3.16M shares.

DHI’s Market Performance

DHI stocks went up by 4.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.69% and a quarterly performance of 27.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 145.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for D.R. Horton Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.32% for DHI stocks with a simple moving average of 33.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $93 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DHI, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

DHI Trading at 17.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.22. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 45.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Hewatt Michael W, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $85.30 back on Mar 23. After this action, Hewatt Michael W now owns 5,342 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $426,514 using the latest closing price.

BUCHANAN MICHAEL R, the Director of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $82.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that BUCHANAN MICHAEL R is holding 2,812 shares at $248,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+24.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 19.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.17. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 36.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.73. Total debt to assets is 22.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 83.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.