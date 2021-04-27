Here’s Our Rant About PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) went up by 14.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.43. The company’s stock price has collected 30.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that PHX MINERALS INC. To Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results And Host Earnings Call On May 6, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE :PHX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHX is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for PHX Minerals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.10. PHX currently public float of 17.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHX was 256.74K shares.

PHX’s Market Performance

PHX stocks went up by 30.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.91% and a quarterly performance of -5.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.57% for PHX Minerals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.79% for PHX stocks with a simple moving average of 12.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHX stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for PHX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHX in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $30 based on the research report published on June 18th of the previous year 2009.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHX reach a price target of $23.50. The rating they have provided for PHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2009.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Hold” to PHX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

PHX Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares sank -15.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHX rose by +30.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, PHX Minerals Inc. saw 14.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHX starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 54,629 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Apr 23. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 4,325,767 shares of PHX Minerals Inc., valued at $121,093 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of PHX Minerals Inc., purchase 1,782 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 4,271,138 shares at $3,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.75 for the present operating margin

+8.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for PHX Minerals Inc. stands at -99.55. The total capital return value is set at -5.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.29.

Based on PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.11. Total debt to assets is 29.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.