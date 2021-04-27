Here’s How Your Trade Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Aggressively Right Now

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) went up by 7.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.90. The company’s stock price has collected 19.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that RMO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 15, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Romeo Power, Inc. Limited Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE :RMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Romeo Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.94, which is $4.8 above the current price. RMO currently public float of 77.31M and currently shorts hold a 15.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMO was 11.06M shares.

RMO’s Market Performance

RMO stocks went up by 19.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.87% and a quarterly performance of -50.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.84% for Romeo Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.98% for RMO stocks with a simple moving average of -31.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for RMO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RMO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $18 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for RMO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 12th, 2021.

RMO Trading at -20.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares sank -20.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMO rose by +19.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Romeo Power Inc. saw -59.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-382.48 for the present operating margin

-100.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Romeo Power Inc. stands at -84.88. The total capital return value is set at -15.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.57. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Romeo Power Inc. (RMO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.36. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 163.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.03.