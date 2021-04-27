DermTech Inc. (DMTK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) went up by 17.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.49. The company’s stock price has collected 9.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 51 min ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Crocs, Tesla, DermTech, Lyft, or FedEx?

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ :DMTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for DermTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.25, which is $15.95 above the current price. DMTK currently public float of 19.71M and currently shorts hold a 23.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMTK was 1.53M shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK stocks went up by 9.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.96% and a quarterly performance of -9.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 231.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.93% for DermTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.31% for DMTK stocks with a simple moving average of 75.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $53 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

DMTK Trading at -11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +36.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +295.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.77. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 26.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Wood Todd Michael, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $46.33 back on Apr 12. After this action, Wood Todd Michael now owns 162,944 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $463,321 using the latest closing price.

Dobak John, the Chief Executive Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $46.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Dobak John is holding 540,116 shares at $1,158,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -53.50 for asset returns.