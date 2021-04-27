Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy FedEx Corporation (FDX)?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) went up by 5.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $305.66. The company’s stock price has collected -2.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 52 min ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Crocs, Tesla, DermTech, Lyft, or FedEx?

Is It Worth Investing in FedEx Corporation (NYSE :FDX) Right Now?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FDX is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for FedEx Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $334.94, which is $37.85 above the current price. FDX currently public float of 244.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FDX was 2.24M shares.

FDX’s Market Performance

FDX stocks went down by -2.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.58% and a quarterly performance of 8.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for FedEx Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.59% for FDX stocks with a simple moving average of 16.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $350 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2021.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDX reach a price target of $340. The rating they have provided for FDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

FDX Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $283.85. In addition, FedEx Corporation saw 6.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from SMITH FREDERICK W, who sale 102,000 shares at the price of $290.02 back on Apr 15. After this action, SMITH FREDERICK W now owns 14,493,728 shares of FedEx Corporation, valued at $29,582,236 using the latest closing price.

MERINO JOHN L, the CVP PRIN ACCT OFFICER of FedEx Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $273.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that MERINO JOHN L is holding 17,307 shares at $2,732,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+19.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for FedEx Corporation stands at +1.86. The total capital return value is set at 6.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.96. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on FedEx Corporation (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 197.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.38. Total debt to assets is 49.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.