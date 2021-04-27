Can XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Remain Competitive?

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) went down by -2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.32. The company’s stock price has collected -1.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 17 hours ago that XPO Logistics Is Worth More Than the Sum of Its Parts

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE :XPO) Right Now?

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 351.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPO is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $145.80, which is $8.75 above the current price. XPO currently public float of 83.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPO was 1.04M shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO stocks went down by -1.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.26% and a quarterly performance of 12.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for XPO Logistics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.66% for XPO stocks with a simple moving average of 27.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $160 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XPO, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

XPO Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.03. In addition, XPO Logistics Inc. saw 12.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from BRADLEY S JACOBS, who sale 54,646 shares at the price of $118.24 back on Mar 24. After this action, BRADLEY S JACOBS now owns 18,518,926 shares of XPO Logistics Inc., valued at $6,461,164 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, the Director of XPO Logistics Inc., sale 54,646 shares at $118.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Jacobs Private Equity, LLC is holding 18,518,926 shares at $6,461,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.75 for the present operating margin

+14.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Logistics Inc. stands at +0.64. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 331.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.83. Total debt to assets is 55.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 264.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.