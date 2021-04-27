Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Just Got Our Attention

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.76. The company’s stock price has collected 5.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/03/21 that 2 REIT Stocks See Large Insider Buys

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE :AIV) Right Now?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIV is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.09. AIV currently public float of 147.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIV was 4.30M shares.

AIV’s Market Performance

AIV stocks went up by 5.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.09% and a quarterly performance of 40.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Apartment Investment and Management Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.42% for AIV stocks with a simple moving average of 48.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at 19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +13.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 27.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from Allen Quincy, who sale 12,200 shares at the price of $6.17 back on Mar 30. After this action, Allen Quincy now owns 38,034 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $75,213 using the latest closing price.

Miller Robert A., the Director of Apartment Investment and Management Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26, which means that Miller Robert A. is holding 60,234 shares at $56,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.29 for the present operating margin

+7.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at -3.33. The total capital return value is set at 0.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.13. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 216.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.42. Total debt to assets is 58.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.