Afya Limited (AFYA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) went up by 7.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.01. The company’s stock price has collected -7.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 22 hours ago that Afya Limited Hosts Virtual Investors and ESG Day on May 6, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Afya Limited (NASDAQ :AFYA) Right Now?

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Afya Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $161.12, which is $2.64 above the current price. AFYA currently public float of 36.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFYA was 207.54K shares.

AFYA’s Market Performance

AFYA stocks went down by -7.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.88% and a quarterly performance of -7.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Afya Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.95% for AFYA stocks with a simple moving average of -3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFYA

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFYA reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for AFYA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AFYA, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

AFYA Trading at 8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +20.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFYA rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.58. In addition, Afya Limited saw -13.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.28 for the present operating margin

+63.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Afya Limited stands at +24.32. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Afya Limited (AFYA), the company’s capital structure generated 38.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.69. Total debt to assets is 22.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.29.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.