Why FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) went up by 7.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $363.64. The company’s stock price has collected 8.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/20/21 that FactSet Appoints Helen Shan as Chief Revenue Officer

Is It Worth Investing in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE :FDS) Right Now?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FDS is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $304.58, which is -$42.52 below the current price. FDS currently public float of 37.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FDS was 266.87K shares.

FDS’s Market Performance

FDS stocks went up by 8.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.01% and a quarterly performance of 8.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for FactSet Research Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.79% for FDS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.25% for the last 200 days.

FDS Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDS rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $317.44. In addition, FactSet Research Systems Inc. saw 4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDS starting from Snow Frederick Philip, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $311.06 back on Apr 01. After this action, Snow Frederick Philip now owns 3,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc., valued at $777,650 using the latest closing price.

Snow Frederick Philip, the Chief Executive Officer of FactSet Research Systems Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $305.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Snow Frederick Philip is holding 3,897 shares at $764,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.63 for the present operating margin

+68.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for FactSet Research Systems Inc. stands at +24.96. The total capital return value is set at 30.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.95. Equity return is now at value 42.90, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Based on FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), the company’s capital structure generated 97.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42. Total debt to assets is 42.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.