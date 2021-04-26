We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tuya Inc. (TUYA), Here is What We Found

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) went up by 16.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that Tuya Smart and Elechomes Partner to Deploy Smart Home Products into the Global Market

Is It Worth Investing in Tuya Inc. (NYSE :TUYA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Tuya Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $6.23 above the current price. TUYA currently public float of 417.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUYA was 3.11M shares.

TUYA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.24% for Tuya Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.42% for TUYA stocks with a simple moving average of -1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUYA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUYA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUYA reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for TUYA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

TUYA Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA fell by -0.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.04. In addition, Tuya Inc. saw -18.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.43 for the present operating margin

+34.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc. stands at -37.20. The total capital return value is set at -34.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.