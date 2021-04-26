Wall Street Pummels Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) After Recent Earnings Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s stock price has collected -1.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that This Mother’s Day, Verizon has the 5G gifts that can keep up with Mom

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE :VZ) Right Now?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VZ is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.55, which is $3.0 above the current price. VZ currently public float of 4.14B and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VZ was 19.97M shares.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ stocks went down by -1.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.51% and a quarterly performance of -0.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.16% for Verizon Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.42% for VZ stocks with a simple moving average of -1.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Buy” to VZ, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

VZ Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.12. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from SILLIMAN CRAIG L., who sale 1,555 shares at the price of $58.53 back on Apr 05. After this action, SILLIMAN CRAIG L. now owns 36,242 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $91,014 using the latest closing price.

SILLIMAN CRAIG L., the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of Verizon Communications Inc., sale 1,555 shares at $55.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that SILLIMAN CRAIG L. is holding 27,256 shares at $86,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.28 for the present operating margin

+47.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +13.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.14. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 221.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.94. Total debt to assets is 47.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.