Wall Street Pummels Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) After Recent Earnings Report

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s stock price has collected 1.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/20/21 that Marathon Oil Provides Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Update

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE :MRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRO is at 3.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.11, which is $2.21 above the current price. MRO currently public float of 787.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRO was 25.99M shares.

MRO’s Market Performance

MRO stocks went up by 1.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.20% and a quarterly performance of 30.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for Marathon Oil Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.45% for MRO stocks with a simple moving average of 51.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $15 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRO reach a price target of $10.75. The rating they have provided for MRO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

Siebert Williams Shank gave a rating of “Hold” to MRO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

MRO Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.83. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw 59.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from TILLMAN LEE M, who sale 67,500 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Apr 12. After this action, TILLMAN LEE M now owns 1,270,512 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $747,900 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Michael A, the Executive VP, Operations of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 20,938 shares at $12.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Henderson Michael A is holding 223,349 shares at $262,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.10 for the present operating margin

-17.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at -46.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.59. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 52.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.41. Total debt to assets is 30.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.